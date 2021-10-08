PM Modi to start BJP's Uttarakhand campaign in November

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to start BJP’s election campaign for the ensuing assembly elections in Uttarakhand in November.

Party sources said that PM Modi is likely to address the first election rally in the poll-bound state in mid-November.

"PM may address the rally around November 20, though the date is yet to be finalised," a senior party leader said.

The party is contemplating to propose November 9, the state’s foundation day, for a visit by the Prime Minister but it all depends on his schedule, the leader said.

Sources stated that the Uttarakhand unit has proposed at least five rallies by Prime Minister, one each in five parliamentary constituencies.

The party has also begun the process to shortlist candidates.

A senior leader said that those who took organisation work lightly may have to pay a heavy price when candidates are shortlisted for upcoming assembly elections in Uttarakhand. However, winnability will be the final factor to secure the ticket.

"There would be two reports, one will be given by the state and there will be another survey done by the Centre. They become MLA because of organisation and that is why works given by the organisation like social work during COVID-19 pandemic, and works done under ‘Sewa hi Sangathan’ campaign will be considered as well. However, winnability will be the deciding factor," the leader said.

He said there are two to five mandals under one assembly constituency and each one of it has 30 to 40 shakti kendras.

Every shakti kendra, comprising of four to five polling centres, has its own incharge and everyone has submitted survey report.

The state is slated to go for assembly polls early next year. (ANI)