PM Modi to visit Kerala tomorrow, will offer prayers at Guruvayur temple

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to offer prayers at Guruvayur temple in Thrissur district on Saturday.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to visit Guruvayur temple tomorrow morning. He will come around 9.30-10.30 around to visit the temple," said P S Sreedharan Pillai, BJP Kerala state president.

Modi will also address BJP workers for the first time in Kerala after the poll win.

"After the prayers, he will attend the local BJP arranged celebration in the day and address the BJP workers there. At 11:30 am, he will leave Kerala," Pillai told ANI.

"Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji to offer prayers at #Guruvayoor Sree Krishna Temple on June 8. Public meet at Guruvayoor Sree Krishna HS Ground at 10:00 am. All are Welcome," tweeted the BJP's Kerala unit.

Modi's visit comes at the same time when Congress president Rahul Gandhi is on a three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency of Wayanad.

In Kerala, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) bagged 19 out of the 20 seats while the BJP drew a blank in the Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)