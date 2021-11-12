PM Modi told me not to bother much about Bitcoin scam issue, says Karnataka CM

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that he brought up the issue of the Bitcoin scam during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Interacting with reporters after his meeting, Bommai said, "The Prime Minister did not wish to dwell much on the Bitcoin issue. However I myself raised the issue. The Prime Minister told me not to bother much on the Bitcoin issue. Just focus on working for the welfare of the people with integrity and boldness, and things will fall in place. Don't worry much on the Bitcoin issue."

Bommai, who also called on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda in the national capital, said that he "presented details of the deliberations of the BJP State Core Committee meeting held recently in Bengaluru."

"I urged JP Nadda to finalise the party candidates for the forthcoming MLC polls as early as possible as it would help the party to prepare better for the poll battle," he added.

The Chief Minister also informed that Nadda had obtained details about the proposed tour of state leaders in four teams and as of now the BJP national president is busy with preparations for Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.



"Nadda said that Karnataka too is a very important state for us and he will make time and come to Karnataka soon on a one day visit and hold a meeting with the BJP state president and other office-bearers of the party," Bommai said quoting Nadda.

Referring to his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Chief Minister said, "I could not discuss much with him as the interaction was brief. The issue of Bitcoin did not come up during the interaction."

Earlier, former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah alleged that politicians and officials were involved in a Bitcoin scam in the state and that the investigation agencies are trying to safeguard them.

Meanwhile, state Congress chief DK Shivakumar claimed that it took place on a large scale and said that it is shocking to hear the names of police officers, political leaders and businessmen in the scam.



"The bitcoin scandal has taken place on a large scale, with big names being heard in the scam in Karnataka. I have been trying to collect information. It is shocking to hear the names of police officers, political leaders and businessmen," said Shivakumar. (ANI)

