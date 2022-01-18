PM Modi united North East into common string of development, progress: Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb

Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 18 (ANI): Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi united all the Chief Ministers of North East India into a common string of development and progress, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday said that North East India is now politically significant and united.

"Today, we have a significant number of MPs, all summed up together unlike the previous times. We have a sizable number of Union Ministers. PM Modi took the lead and united all the Chief Ministers of North East India into a common string of development and progress," said Deb.

Slamming the previous Congress government, he said, "We have seen a PM who represented Assam in the upper house but what development Assam saw during his tenure is known to all".

Deb was addressing the concluding ceremony of the Puthiba Lai Haraoba Festival organized at Puthiba temple, Agartala.

According to Deb, the people of the North-East suffered due to a lack of coordination among the Chief Ministers of North Eastern states.

"Whenever there is a problem, I speak to Assam Chief Minister, Manipur Chief Minister or Meghalaya Chief Minister directly. They are all just a call away now. And, before 2014 when multiple parties were ruling the NE states, ego clash between Chief Ministers stalled development activities. For instance, Assam-Agartala road was in decrepit condition. Had both the Chief Ministers been in good terms, things would have been settled long ago," said Deb.

Deb also hailed his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh for the efforts being undertaken to bridge the gap between Tripura and Manipur.

"Close relations between Tripura and Manipur dates back to the times when both the states were princely states. People of Manipur are respected for their rich cultural heritage and unity. The Modi government envisions development and a modern way of thinking but at the same time, it believes in protecting the cultural roots. Tripura is a house of diverse cultures. Here you can find tribal communities left with only five families. The government is making all-out efforts to protect them because cultural diversity defines India," added Deb.

Deb also hoped that N Biren Singh would once again return to power with a thumping majority in Manipur.

"I hope N Biren Singh who loves me as a younger brother makes a comeback with a majority and serves the people of Manipur. Under his regime, the Jiribam-Agartala railway link was established. And, works are going on in war footing to complete the Agartala-Imphal railway link. This is not a mere railway connection but a bridge that plugs off the gap between two strong states of North East India," said Deb.

Puthiba festival is an annual function of the Manipuri community observed with grandeur. Artists from different parts of the state and Manipur perform their traditional dances on the concluding function that started five days back. This is the 12th year the festival is being organized here in Tripura. (ANI)