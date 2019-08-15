PM Modi urges people to visit 15 domestic tourist destinations by 2022

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): There is a "huge" scope to improve our tourism sector and India has much to offer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said during his Independence Day address to the nation here.

"There is a "huge" scope to improve our tourism and India has so much to offer. I know people travel to different countries for holidays, but can we think of visiting at least 15 tourist destinations in India before 2022, when we mark 75 years of freedom," PM Modi said.

Adding that international footfall will increase if domestic tourism increases, the Prime Minister said, "Even if there are no hotels or infrastructure, I urge people to visit local destinations. Not only it will create job opportunities for the youth, but also it will boost tourism."

"Let us make local products attractive so that more export hubs may emerge. Our guiding principle is Zero Defect, Zero Effect," he said.

Further, he said that the fundamentals of Indian economy are strong and the world is eager to explore trade with India.

In his over one and half hour speech from Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi touched upon various subjects including One Nation One Election, Jal Shakti mission, population control among other things.

Later, while exiting the central well of Red Fort through the Lahore Gate, Prime MinisterModi's cavalcade drove straight to the area where school children were sitting.

Getting up and close with Modi, children enthusiastically grabbed Prime Minister Modi's hand, shaking it thoroughly as SPG guards struggled to maintain order around the Prime Minister. (ANI)

