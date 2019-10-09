PM Modi with IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria at the exhibition on Wednesday in New Delhi. Photo/ANI
PM Modi with IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria at the exhibition on Wednesday in New Delhi. Photo/ANI

PM Modi visits IAF exhibition on 'Self Reliance Through Innovation and Indigenisation'

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 22:12 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited the exhibition on 'Self Reliance Through Innovation and Indigenisation' at Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria's residence here.
The exhibition was organised by the Indian Air Force to showcase the efforts made by the Service to indigenise different equipment and spares of aircraft operated by it.
At the event, the Prime Minister was briefed by the Air Force Chief on various indigenisation programs undertaken by it.
The Prime Minister also distributed the certificates to officers and personnel who have made a significant contribution towards achieving self-reliance in defence sector.
Make in India in the defence sector is one of the favourite schemes of the Prime Minister who has been stressing on increasing domestic defence manufacturing.
Modi also met the people at the gathering where he was congratulated by many for the induction of the first Rafale combat aircraft into the Indian Air Force.
The Prime Minister was also shown the Indian Air Force promotional video in which portrayed the story of how the Balakot operations were carried out by it on February 26 this year. (ANI)

