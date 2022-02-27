PM Modi won hearts of people through his development agenda, says Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Cheif Minister Ajit Pawar lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "development agenda" and said that people give opportunities to those who talk about development.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Pawar said, "PM Modi won the hearts of people through his development agenda when he came to power. People give an opportunity to those who talk of development. There are few people who are interested in controversies."

Responding to a query of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya publishing a list of "tainted Maharashtra Ministers" amid the allegations of money laundering on state Minister Nawab Malik, Pawar said, "What should I do, should I also go to jail? I won't comment on this. I only work for development."



"You keep asking such questions again and again, but there are very few people who are interested in these things(controversy), people give an opportunity to those who talk of development, PM Modi also has won the hearts of People through his development agenda when he came in power," the Minister added.

Pawar also informed that PM Modi is scheduled to visit Pune on March 6 for which preparation by local administration and authorities is underway.

"Being the Guardian Minister of the district I would remain present with him, I am not sure about Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as how much his health would permit him," he said.

PM Modi is likely to inaugurate the first Metro of the Pune City and other Infrastructure projects during his visit to Pune. (ANI)

