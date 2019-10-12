Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Arjuna's Penance in Mamallapuram on Friday (Photo/ANI)
Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Arjuna's Penance in Mamallapuram on Friday (Photo/ANI)

PM Modi, Xi discuss trade, ways to counter radicalisation on day one of informal summit

ANI | Updated: Oct 12, 2019 02:52 IST

Mamallapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held discussions on a wide range of issues including the unbalanced trade that exists between the two countries and ways to counter radicalisation and terrorism.
Foreign Secretary Vijay K Gokhale while addressing a press conference here said, "There have been nearly five hours of quality time and discussion that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping of China have spent together. Most of it was one to one."
The discussions between two leaders that took place over the meal stretched over 150 minutes.
"Discussions were very open and cordial. This was the quality time the two leaders spent together one-on-one. The rest of the two delegations were in fact in a separate location having dinner. The two leaders had detailed discussions on respective national visions, on the governance priorities. The Prime Minister explained that having been recently elected to a second term, he had received a new mandate for economic development," said Gokhale.
The Chinese President, while acknowledging the mandate the Prime Minister got, said that "he was looking forward to working very closely with the PM on all issues during the next four and half years," he informed.
"They also spoke about other developmental priorities. In particular, there was some discussion on trade-related and economic issues and how to enhance the trade volume and the trade value. It also included the issue of trade deficit," Gokhale said.
"Some of the other topics included the challenges both countries face on account of terrorism. Acknowledgement that both countries are very complex, they are very diverse. Both leaders said that these were large countries. Radicalisation is a major concern for both, and both would work together to see that radicalisation and terrorism did not affect the fabric of our multicultural, multi-ethnic societies," he added.
The Foreign Secretary also informed that both PM Modi and President Xi praised the excellent arrangements for the second informal summit.
"President Xi has himself said that he was overwhelmed by the welcome that was given to him at the airport and the arrangements made for him during his stay in Chennai. The visuals of PM Modi and Xi Jinping going around the monuments reflect the personal rapport that the two leaders have built between them over the two informal summits," he said and added that during the visit at heritage sites both spoke of historic and trading links.
The Prime Minister also explained the importance of Ganesha temple to the Chinese President.
He also said that the two leaders were delighted by the performance of the artistes during the cultural programme.
"Tomorrow's discussions, where they will be continuing one-to-one meetings, will focus on international issues and regional issues," he said.
It is the second informal summit between Modi and Xi. The first informal summit was held in Wuhan last year. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 03:09 IST

Telangana: TDP writes to DGP to restore 'security arrangements'...

Hyderabad (Telangana)[India], Oct 12 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in a letter to the Director General of Police (DGP), Telangana, has requested restoration of security arrangements at their party office in Hyderabad, keeping in view the 'high degree of threat perception' to party chief N Chandrabab

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 02:31 IST

Mamallapuram Summit: Chinese President treated to sumptuous...

Mamallapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is in India for an informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was treated to a lavish dinner on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 00:51 IST

Journey of Mumbai's iconic 'kali peeli' Padmini taxis ends in June 2020

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): The iconic 'Kali Peeli' Padmini taxis, which reflected a link with Mumbai's past and were portrayed in several Bollywood movies, will become a part of history as they will not be seen on the roads after June 2020.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 00:41 IST

PM Modi, Xi discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade deficit

Mamallapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday discussed ways to enhance bilateral trade and India's trade deficit with China on the first day of their second informal summit in Mamallapuram.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 00:38 IST

Maha polls: 14 candidates of alliance partners to contest on...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): As many as 14 candidates of smaller parties in BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra are contesting the assembly polls on BJP's lotus symbol.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 00:23 IST

Modi, Xi to work together to overcome 'common challenges' of...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping on Friday discussed the challenges posed by terrorism and radicalisation to the two countries and said they will work together to overcome the "common challenges".

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 00:11 IST

After Digvijaya's tweet, Kamal Nath says 3000 cow shelters will...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): After Congress leader, Digvijaya Singh raised the issue of stray cows on Bhopal-Indore highway which leads to accidents, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday informed that the state government has set a target of constructing 3,000 cow sh

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 23:41 IST

Kerala serial murder: Police takes accused to crime site for...

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Three persons, including the main accused Jolly Shaju, were taken to the site of crime, Ponnamattam House on Friday by the police for collecting evidence in connection with the case in which six members of a family were killed over a period of 14 years in Kera

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 23:34 IST

Karnataka: IT conducts searches on business group running...

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The Income Tax Department conducted a search on a prominent business group in Karnataka which runs multiple educational institutions.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 23:32 IST

Rs 452 cr transferred in bank accounts of 11.5 lakh farmers of...

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Friday announced that Rs 452 crore have been transferred in the bank accounts of 11.5 lakh farmers of the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 23:32 IST

Rich heritage, cultural diversity marks 1st day of Modi-Xi meet...

Mamallapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The first day of the second informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping commenced in Mamallapuram on Friday with a splash of the country's rich heritage and cultural diversity on full display.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 23:24 IST

Andhra CM approves establishment of Archaeological Corporation,...

Amaravati, (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): In a bid to preserve the historical sites in the state, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has approved the establishment of Archaeological Corporation.

Read More
iocl