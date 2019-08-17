Congress leader Siddaramaiah. File photo/ANI
Congress leader Siddaramaiah. File photo/ANI

PM Modi's attitude towards Karnataka is disgraceful: Siddaramaiah

ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2019 13:48 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of 'ignoring Karnataka' at the time when heavy rains and floods have wreaked havoc in the state.
"None of the previous governments or Prime Ministers, including Atal Bihari Vajpayee, had ignored Karnataka during natural calamities. But the attitude of Narendra Modi towards Karnataka and B S Yediyurappa, in spite of 25 MPs, is disgraceful," Siddaramaiah tweeted.
As per the IMD, the state received more than 279 per cent rainfall during the period from August 3 to August 10 which is highest in the last 118 years.
A total of 61 persons are said to have died while 15 others are still missing on account of the rains. The worst affected is the Belgaum district where 13 people have lost their lives while four are missing.
As many as 1,160 relief camps are currently operational in the state with 3,96,617 people taking shelter in them.
This is not the first time the Congress leader has accused the Central leadership of being biased against the interest of the state. Earlier on August 11 too, he had accused them of being ignorant of the situation in Karnataka and demanded an assistance of Rs 5,000 crore.
"The Central government is still sleeping even after seeing the severity of floods and the damages due to floods. It should immediately declare this as a national disaster. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should visit these places, conduct a scientific survey and release Rs 5,000 crore," his tweet read.
On the same day, he had urged Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to form his cabinet soon as it would help the ongoing relief measures in different parts of the state.
"There should not be any politics in this distress situation. It will be very difficult for Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to act alone and is quite impossible to ensure justice in all the departments. I urge him to immediately form the Cabinet and make ministers in-charge for each district," it added," he said in another tweet.
Yediyurappa who took oath as the Chief Minister on July 26 is yet to form his Cabinet. His move has been criticised by the opposition leaders who allege that the scale and quality of relief work in Karnataka is being hampered due to the lack of ministers. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 13:58 IST

AP: Villagers express dissatisfaction over flood relief...

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): People of low-lying Chevitikallu village, which has been affected by the flood in Krishna River, have expressed dissatisfaction over the relief and rehabilitation facilities being provided to them and have accused the administration of laxity in rescue o

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 13:53 IST

Bihar: Witnesses shot at by bike-borne assailants in Nalanda

Nalanda (Bihar) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Two witnesses on their way to appear before a court were shot by three bike-borne assailants at Nagarnausa area of Nalanda, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 13:52 IST

Kapil Mishra, AAP women wing chief Richa Pandey join BJP

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): In a big blow to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), party's women wing chief Richa Pandey Mishra joined the BJP along with disqualified MLA Kapil Mishra.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 13:52 IST

PM, Shah extend greetings to Parsi community on Navroz

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Navroz or Nowruz, marks the Iranian and Persian New year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 13:51 IST

J-K: Section 144 relaxed in Kishtwar for the day

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The restrictions under Section 144 were relaxed on Saturday in Kishtwar for the entire day.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 13:51 IST

Army jawan killed as Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Nowshera Sector

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): One soldier lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Nowshera Sector of Rajouri district on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 13:48 IST

Rains batter Rajasthan resulting in flood-like situation

Sikar (Rajasthan) [Floods], Aug 17 (ANI): Incessant rains have created havoc across the state and a flood-like situation in the region on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 13:16 IST

Amid concerns of unemployment, poverty, there's now a danger of...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday said that the danger of economic slowdown was looming large over India and urged the Centre to take serious note of the prevailing economic condition.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 13:14 IST

Kerala floods: Death toll rises to 113

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The death toll in flood-hit Kerala rose to 113 on Saturday afternoon, according to a data of the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 13:13 IST

Man arrested in Bawana for making hoax call about bomb

Bawana [Delhi] Aug 17 (ANI): Special cell of Delhi Police, in an unusual incident, has arrested a man for allegedly making a hoax call about a bomb set up by his wife, in order to stop her from leaving the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 13:04 IST

Disqualified AAP MLA Kapil Mishra joins BJP

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Disqualified AAP MLA Kapil Mishra on Saturday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 13:01 IST

Priyanka hits out at BJP after rape-accused Sengar features on I-Day ad

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Congress general secretary in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at BJP after Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar's photo featured alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the local edition of a Hindi

Read More
iocl