PM Modi's leadership raising India's reputation across world: Yogi Adityanath

Aravalli (Gujarat) [India], December 1 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday rained praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying that PM Modi's leadership is increasing India's reputation at the global level.

Campaigning for the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls in Aravalli's district, BJP's star campaigner said that today is an important day as when voting for the first phase of Gujarat elections in 89 seats is underway, Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the Head of G20 countries. "It shows PM Modi's leadership is increasing India's reputation at the global level," he added.

Addressing a public rally in Gujarat's Aravalli district, Yogi said, "These hills of Aravalli made the Mughal invaders bite the dust. Aravalli never learned to bow before the enemy."

Pitching for the double-engine government in Gujarat, Yogi Adityanath said that Gujarat was made riots-free after 2002.

"Gujarat was free from riots and curfew 20 years ago. And today under the leadership of Modi ji, India has become free from terrorism, and separatism," Uttar Pradesh CM said.

Yogi Adityanath also mentioned the special connection of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya with Gujarat, as the Rathyatra was kick-started from Gujarat joined by thousands of 'Karsevaks'.

Launching a scathing attack on BJP's rival parties of Aam Aadmi Party and Congress, Yogi urged the people to vote for the party that will ensure the security of the Country and increase India's popularity at the global level.

"Nor do they (AAP and Congress) respect your faith, and neither they can ensure the country's security, and cannot even increase the country's reputation at the global level. Then why should we choose them? People should not waste their vote in choosing them," Yogi Adityanath said.



The state has been a BJP stronghold for a long and the party has set its sights on returning to power for the seventh term. Modi has been Gujarat's longest-serving Chief Minister from 2001 till 2014.

In the 2017 Gujarat polls, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) tally stopped at 99 seats out of a total of 182 seats. The party has been in power for the last 27 years with Narendra Modi being the state's longest-serving Chief minister.

This time, the party under the leadership of PM Modi, Amit Shah and CR Paatil is aiming at getting its highest seat tally exceeding 140.

Meanwhile, the voting for the first phase of the two-phased Gujarat Assembly polls concluded on Thursday at 5 pm with a total voter turnout of 56.75 per cent. The polling is taking place in 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat.

BJP Chief Ministerial candidate Bhupendra Patel contested from the Ghatlodia seat. Among prominent candidates, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi contested from Khambhaliya, former Congress leader and BJP candidate Hardik Patel from Viramgam, former Congress leader and now BJP candidate Alpesh Thakor from Gandhinagar South.

AAP state president Gopal Italia contested from Katargam constituency, Gujarat Home Minister (State) Harsh Sanghavi from Majura, Rivaba Jadeja from Jamnagar North, former Gujarat minister Parshottam Solanki from Bhavnagar Rural, Kunwarji Bavaliya from Jasdan, Kantilal Amrutiya from Morbi and Jayesh Radadiya from Jetpur.

The second phase of the Gujarat election would be held on December 5.

The counting of votes will be done on December 8. Results of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections will also be declared on the same day. (ANI)

