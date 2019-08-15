PM Modi's maiden I-Day address of second term also his second-longest

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 12:35 IST

Ladakh MP shows dance moves during Independence Day celebrations

Ladakh [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal who was highly praised for his speech in the Parliament, has once again garnered attention but this time for his dance moves. The 34-year-old Ladakh MP was seen dancing with the locals in Leh to celebrate the 73rd Independence Day.