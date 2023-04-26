PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat is "a journey of winning hearts by connecting with people": Manik Saha

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme and said that right from its first episode, it continues to touch the lives of millions of citizens.

In a statement, the Chief Minister stated, "The journey of 'Mann Ki Baat' started on October 3, 2014, with the telecast of the 1st Episode and now we are heading towards the 100th Episode of this people's initiative on April 30, 2023. This program is gaining popularity with every passing day. Mann Ki Baat since its foundation is a people's program. Citizens suggest the nature, structure, themes and frequency of the programme on MyGov".

"Since then, MyGov has been catalysing ideas and suggestions for 'Mann Ki Baat'. Since the first episode on October 3, 2014, Mann Ki Baat continues to touch the lives of millions of citizens," he added.

Manik Saha said that during the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, PM Modi appreciated the state of Tripura as well.

"During this journey, many times Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji appreciated Tripura also. He highlighted our Jackfruit (In 77th Edition on 30th May, 2021), Terra cotta cup (In 94th Edition on 30th October, 2022) , Bio Farming (In 94th Edition on 30th October, 2022) and many other things from Tripura during this programme of national interest," he said.

He further said that, with each passing day the viewership of this show has increased and gained the achievement of the 'biggest show' of Radio.

"In this journey of nearly nine years, this show has gained huge popularity. Through this series, Prime Minister has helped Prasar Bharti to generate huge revenue and give a positive and sensitive touch to the remotest locations of our country," he said.

The BJP leader added that Mann Ki Baat also helped the country in standing and fighting together, an example of which was during the COVID Pandemic.

"Through this show, country was motivated to fight against the spread of virus with full strength and humanity by helping each other. During exams, this show has been the stress buster for the future generation of our country. Modi Ji through this show has also helped the countrymen to get sensitive about road safety. From culture to positive initiatives everything has been delivered by Modi Ji with the suggestion of our fellow sisters and brothers," Manik Saha said.

He added, "In 2014, he had spoken about using Khadi and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and its positive impact on our health and daily life. This was like a clarion call and now has inspired millions of youths in the country to take an active part in Swachh Bharat missions. Over the entire sessions of 2014, he talked about Mars Mission, and skill development and also stressed on many issues shared by citizens and urged the youth to stay away from drugs as the money from such activities is used for terrorist activities".

Manik Saha said that the highlights of 2015 were, the joint discourse with former US President Mr Barack Obama, asking the students to avoid exam stress, soil health, One Rank One Pension (OROP), Yoga, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Selfie with Daughter to raise the importance of girl child, Ease of doing business were some of the issues.

Mostly, 2015 saw how PM Modi spoke freely about many topics of national interest from healthcare, education, women and child development, and national security to climate change. Many small things people were unaware of were discussed and explained to people on their governance, he added.

The Chief Minister further said that currently the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' initiative is being heard across the nation.

"The government is widely doing various activities to reflect the sense of unity and similarity in different parts of our country. In 2015 at the 'Mann Ki Baat' Modi Ji talked about the vision of this initiative paying tribute to Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel," he said.

Manik Saha added, "Today we are aiming towards new and transformed India. In the coming years, we are planning to become a 5 Trillion economy. All this will be possible when the country moves in a synchronized and coordinated manner. In my view, this coordination, synchronization and direction are given through Mann Ki Baat. I appeal to all my sisters and brothers to come forward and celebrate this 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat".

PM Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat program was started on October 3, 2014. Prime Minister Narendra Modi found such personalities of the world through the Mann Ki Baat program, who made special contributions in their field, but their identity was hidden, today people know such people in society and only know them. Not only this, but people are also moving forward with their inspiration.

Apart from this, the Prime Minister included all the topics of climate change, agriculture, art, culture, and health in Mann Ki Baat and presented something new to the society every time in his Mann Ki Baat program so that the society could get information about that subject. The aim is to unite the country in one thread and develop by taking everyone along. (ANI)