Congress leader Anand Sharma (File photo)
PM Modi's meet with Trump failed to meet India's expectations: Congress

ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 01:15 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): The Congress party on Sunday stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of UN General Assembly session has failed to meet India's expectations.
"Congress Party notes with disappointment that the much-hyped meeting of Prime Minister Modi with US President Trump has failed to meet India's expectations despite the public display of bonhomie and special friendship at the Huston 'Howdy Modi' extravaganza," Congress leader Anand Sharma said in a statement.
Adding that there were no tangible outcomes of the visit which would justify the BJP celebration, Sharma said, "Prime Minister was unsuccessful in persuading US President Trump to restore the Generalized System of Preference (GSP) for Indian exports to US markets, withdrawal of reduction in number of H1-B visas for Indian professionals and steep hike in fee."
"Failure to conclude the trade deal has caused disappointment in the Indian industry and exporters weighed down by the recession in our economy," he said.
India and the US are strategic partners and the relationship is one of the special importance for both the countries, Sharma noted.
"It must embrace the core issues - political, economic and technological of India's interests in strengthening a robust partnership," he said.
The senior Congress leader further stated that Prime Minister Modi's meetings with other heads of states and governments at the UNGA were a "routine affair and were part of standard practice at the UNGA."
"They do not have a special significance as is claimed by the government-BJP propaganda. The BJP euphoria on PM's visit is misplaced and there is no cause for celebration. Congress party will appreciate that the Prime Minister shares the government assessment of his visit with the leaders of the political parties," he said.
"Prime Minister seems to be carried away by his own propaganda and disconnected with the harsh ground realities of deepening economic crisis, falling investments, crashing industrial production, loss of jobs and wages and collapsing demand and consumption," he asserted.
Sharma stated that it is "high time that the government brings back focus on real issues and not deflect by engaging in boastful campaign propaganda."
However, Sharma said that the Congress party is in "complete agreement with the stand taken by the Prime Minister and the government on Pakistan and the continuing threat of terrorism."
"We congratulate the Prime Minister for reiterating India's firm and consistent position that the state of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and its accession is final and irrevocable. We endorse the official position that all issues pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir are India's internal affairs and there is no question of any third-party meddling," Sharma said.
While affirming that Congress Party condemns the "provocative and preposterous statement made by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the UNGA", Sharma said that "it was aimed at misleading international opinion using falsehood and fabrication of facts to defame India. The language of Pakistan Prime Minister was unbecoming of a Prime Minister and has no place in any civilised discourse." (ANI)

