UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi

PM Modi's 'One Nation, One Election' idea faces opposition

ANI | Updated: Jun 18, 2019 20:37 IST

New Delhi, June 18 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with political parties on the 'One Nation, One Election' idea, the Congress-led UPA and the Trinamool Congress have opposed the concept.
Newly appointed leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Ahir Ranjan Choudhary told reporters after a meeting of the UPA chaired by Sonia Gandhi that the parties were opposed to the idea in principle.
Since some issues are to be sorted out, the UPA will meet again on Wednesday morning to discuss the issue further and take a common stand at the meeting called by Modi in the evening, said Chaudhary.
DMK, the second largest party in the UPA, and other Congress allies like NCP, IUML attended the meeting.
Prominent leaders who attended the meeting included UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, K Suresh, all from the Congress party, TR Baalu, Kanimozhi of DMK, Supriya Sule of NCP, Farooq Abdullah of NC, Thirumaavalan Thol (VCK), NK Premachandran ( RSP), PK Kunhalikutty (IUML), and Thomas Chazhikadan of KC-M.
Earlier, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to the government saying that she would not be able to attend the meeting called to discuss the issue of 'One Nation, One Election' idea.
In her letter to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, she said: "Response on such a sensitive and serious subject like 'One Country and One Election' in such a short time would not do justice to the subject it deserves."
She said that the matter required consultations with the Constitutional experts, election experts, and all the party members.
"Instead of doing the matter hurriedly, I would like to request you to kindly circulate a white paper on the subject to all political parties inviting their views by providing adequate time."
"If you only do so, we will be able to give concrete suggestions on this important subject," the letter further read.
Moreover, talking about the Aspirational Districts Programme, Banerjee said: "We have recently conveyed our views to NITI Aayog during its meeting, stating that we are not in support of selection of a few districts as Aspirational Districts as it would not conform to the overall objectives of achieving balanced and uniform development of all the districts of the State."
The letter also said that the party will "whole-heartedly participate in the most befitting manner" in the celebration of 75 years of India's Independence and 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
The Central government has called a meeting of the presidents of all parties to discuss the idea of 'One Country, One Election' along with other issues of national importance on June 19. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 10:13 IST

CBI case against Lawyers Collective, Anand Grover for violating...

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against NGO Lawyers Collective and senior lawyer Anand Grover on charges of violating rules under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 10:07 IST

Bihar: AES death toll mounts to 112 in Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Jun 19 (ANI): The death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district rose to 112 on Wednesday, officials said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 09:36 IST

Mamata, Stalin, Naidu, KCR to skip all-party meet convened by PM today

New Delhi [India], Jun 19 (ANI): DMK president MK Stalin, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu will not attend the meeting of party leaders of political parties convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 09:36 IST

PM Modi to host dinner for all MPs tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Jun 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a dinner for all the Members of Parliament on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 08:42 IST

After encephalitis deaths, Odisha orders testing of litchi fruit

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 19 (ANI): Amid the outbreak of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Bihar which claimed 109 lives so far, Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das has directed officials to ascertain toxic content in litchi fruit being sold in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 06:56 IST

Gurugram: Man masturbates on woman, hurls abuses outside metro station

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 19 (ANI): A case has been registered by Gurugram police against an unknown person after a woman alleged that a masturbated on her on the escalator leading out of the HUDA City Centre metro station here on June 14.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 06:49 IST

Delhi: Restaurant employee stabbed to death by colleague

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): A restaurant employee was stabbed to death by another staff in Central Delhi on Monday night allegedly after a heated argument broke out between them.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 06:48 IST

Anantnag encounter: Adityanath announces ex-gratia of Rs 25...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh and promised a government job to a family member of Army Major Ketan Sharma who lost his life in Anantnag encounter on June 17.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 06:40 IST

Delhi traffic cop spreads road safety awareness with rap songs

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Sandeep Shahi, a head constable in Delhi traffic police has a swanky method to spread road safety awareness as he has mastered the art of rapping.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 05:56 IST

Couple held for peddling cocaine in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 19 (ANI): The Excise Enforcement officials of Hyderabad on Tuesday arrested a couple and seized 9-gram cocaine from them at Banjara Hills area near Saibaba Temple.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 05:10 IST

Kaleshwaram project to be inaugurated on June 21

Hyderabad (Telangana) June 19 (ANI): Telangana government will inaugurate Kaleswaram lift irrigation project on June 21, an official statement read.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 05:03 IST

Govt to remove minimum educational qualification rule required...

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Tuesday decided to remove the requirement of minimum educational qualification for driving a transport vehicle.

Read More
iocl