PM Narendra Modi seeks forgiveness from people, says 'Michami Dukdam'

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sought forgiveness from the people across the country and the world on the auspicious day of "Samvatsari", a festival of forgiveness celebrated by the Jain community.

"After offering prayers to Lord Ganesha on Ganesh Chaturthi, we say 'Michami Dukdam'. It is the festival of forgiveness celebrated by the Jain community, where they forgive each other. I would like to say Michami Dukdam to the people across the nation and world," he said after inaugurating Garvi Gujarat Bhawan in the national capital.

He also took to Twitter to wish the people. "The special occasion of Samvatsari is about being large-hearted, compassionate and harmonious. It motivates us to further the spirit of brotherhood in society. Michhami Dukkadam!" he stated.

On this auspicious day, Jains greets each with folded hands and say "Michhami Dukkadam" and observe a fast for the entire whole day. (ANI)

