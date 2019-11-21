PM should discuss disinvestment with all political parties: Mamata Banerjee

Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should speak with experts about disinvestment and if required call meeting with all political parties.

Speaking to media, Banerjee said, "Disinvestment is not a solution as it will deepen the current economic crisis. I think Prime Minister should speak with experts, if required he should call all a meeting of all political parties to discuss as this country belongs to all of us."

The West Bengal Chief Minister said, "As you know our party is against disinvestment, however, in a positive sense some mergers can be done, but if Bengal's leading bank like United Bank of India (UBI) is shifted to another place then what will happen to our schemes."

"India is a country where cashless society never runs, after demonetization these digital transactions increased, I don't have any objection in that but for making a cashless society people are left with less cash, and without cashflow how businesses will be done, how agriculture, industries, and shops will run," she added. (ANI)

