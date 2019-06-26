PM Narendra Modi while speaking in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]
PM Narendra Modi while speaking in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]

PM slams Congress for opposing 'One Nation, One Election' concept

ANI | Updated: Jun 26, 2019 15:42 IST

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed Congress for outright rejection of the 'One Nation, One Election idea and accused it of practising "negativity" in opposing every new idea.
"Congress has not been able to digest victory. They have not been able to accept the defeat. I do not consider this to be a healthy sign in a democracy. We are seeing this same attitude when it comes to discussing One Nation, One Election."
"Yes, people may not like the idea or have inputs on this. But, it is important to present these ideas and have discussion on the subject," he said while winding up the debate on the President's address in the Rajya Sabha.
He also snubbed the Opposition accusing it of crying foul over EVM "malfunction" and said their leaders were blocking every 'progressive' idea.
"Those opposing EVMs are not only opposed to EVMs.They have problems with technology, digital transactions, Aadhaar, GST, Bhim App. Why such negativity? This negativity was one of the chief reasons why some parties have not been able to win people's trust," he said.
The Prime Minister urged the parliamentarians to work towards simplifying electoral processes so that citizens can be benefited. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 16:17 IST

Ghulam Nabi Azad having blurred vision: Modi hits back at Cong...

New Delhi [India], Jun 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hit back at the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad over his comments mocking the BJP's 'New India' idea and asked whether he wanted the "old India" of scams and one which had supported "breaking up" Ind

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 16:14 IST

Reports of Hurriyat leaders ready for talks with Centre a...

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday downplayed reports of Hurriyat leaders being ready for talks with Central government, saying it is all a 'conjecture'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 16:07 IST

Rajasthan Police uncovers huge Bitcoin scam, 4 arrested

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India] Jun 26 (ANI): The Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) of Rajasthan Police has unearthed a huge bitcoin scam in the state, with links possibly spread out to other states and even countries.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 16:04 IST

Rajiv Gandhi had accepted NRC in Assam accord: Modi on Congress stand

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a swipe at Congress for not taking credit for National Register of Citizens (NRC) which the government of late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's had accepted.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 16:00 IST

Lucknow youth thrashes father to death, absconding

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): A startling incident has come to the fore in Lucknow, wherein a youth allegedly thrashed his 65-year-old father to death with a stick over a family feud.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 15:40 IST

Prisoner killed in scuffle at Jamshedpur jail

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], June 26 (ANI): A prisoner was killed while another was injured in a scuffle that broke out inside Ghaghidih Central Jail here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 15:40 IST

Arvind Pandey's son dies in car accident

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Minister Arvind Pandey's son Ankur Pandey died after his car collided with a truck on National Highway 24 near Faridpur at around 3 am on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 15:38 IST

AES deaths a shame on nation: PM

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Speaking for the first time on the Acute Encephalitis Syndrome deaths in Muzaffarpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called it "unfortunate and a matter of shame for the nation".

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 15:34 IST

Bengaluru: Mandya farmers' protest over water crisis enters 6th day

Bengaluru/Mandaya (Karnataka) [India], June 26 (ANI): The farmers protest in Mandya entered the sixth day on Wednesday. The farmers have been demanding diversion of Cauvery and Hemavati waters to their canals in order to save their produce.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 15:31 IST

Muzaffarpur: CJM court in Muzaffarpur orders inquiry regarding...

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Jun 26 (ANI): The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Suryakant Tiwari in Muzaffarpur on Wednesday ordered an inquiry after a plea alleged counterfeit medicines were supplied to government hospitals.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 15:27 IST

Congress has not been able to digest BJP's win in LS polls:...

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party in the Rajya Sabha, saying that it could not digest the victory of his party and its own loss in the Lok Sabha elections.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 15:27 IST

Dharmendra Pradhan thanks Jaishankar for rescuing migrant...

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday thanked his cabinet colleague, S Jaishankar, the External Affairs Minister, for his intervention in bringing back the stranded Odisha migrant workers from Dubai.

Read More
iocl