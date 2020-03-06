PM to participate in Jan Aushadhi Diwas celebrations through video conferencing on Mar 7

New Delhi [India], Mar 7 (ANI): In a bid to create more awareness about the use of generic medicines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will interact with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana and store owners of Jan Aushadi Kendras, through video conference.

He will interact with seven Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana Kendras.

The Centre celebrates March 7, 2019, as 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas' across India, for creating awareness and providing impetus on the use of generic medicines.

Janaushadhi Kendras is considered the biggest retail pharma chain in the world with around 6,200 outlets in 700 districts.

This scheme provides a good source of self-employment with sustainable and regular earnings. (ANI)

