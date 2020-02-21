PM urges Ram Temple Trust officials to exercise caution while speaking about Ayodhya

New Delhi [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Vishva Hindu Parishad vice-president Champat Rai on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged them to speak with caution on matters related to Ayodhya.

"The Prime Minister told us that he wants peace in the country. He told us to be careful while speaking on issues pertaining to Ram Janmabhoomi. We gifted him clothes, he presented us the same too," Rai said while speaking to media here.

The officials of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust led by its president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Maharaj on Thursday met Prime Minister Modi and invited him to visit Ayodhya.

Yesterday after meeting the prime minister at his residence, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Maharaj said: "We met Prime Minister Modi and invited him to visit Ayodhya. The Prime Minister has assured us that he will think over the proposal. He also said that the grand temple will be built soon."

Maharaj further said: "We requested that the wait for the Ram temple has become too long and, therefore, the construction should begin soon."

VHP leader Champat Rai, who was also a part of the delegation, said: "This was a courtesy meeting. All of us came here on the invitation of the Prime Minister."

K Parasaran and Swami Govind Giriji Maharaj were also part of the delegation, which met the Prime Minister.

The Trust members had nominated Nritya Gopal Das of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas as its president whereas VHP's Rai was made the general secretary on Wednesday. (ANI)

