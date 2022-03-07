PMLA court sends Nawab Malik to Judicial Custody in money laundering case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7 (ANI): NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik has been sent to Judicial Custody by a special PMLA court on Monday in connection with Dawood Ibrahim's money laundering case.

He had been in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate since February 23.

Before taking Malik to the court appearance, he was taken to the JJ Hospital in Mumbai for his medical checkup.



Earlier in February, the ED conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case.

Searches were carried out by the ED at several places linked to people associated with the underworld in Mumbai, informed sources said.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded the resignation of Malik but the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MV), comprising Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP, has rejected the demand. (ANI)

