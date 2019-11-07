Representative image
PMO takes stock of preparations to deal with cyclone 'Bulbul'

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 16:59 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): After Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern over situation in view of cyclonic storm 'Bulbul', Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Dr PK Mishra held a high-level meeting on Thursday with the Chief Secretaries of Odisha, West Bengal and Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, to review their preparedness to deal with the natural calamity.
According to a government statement, the meeting reviewed the situation arising due to the movement of Cyclone 'Bulbul' in the last few hours.
"Director-General of India Meteorological Department (IMD) gave the detailed forecast on cyclone Bulbul; its projected track and accompanying wind speed and rainfall in the sea and along the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal. He informed that coastal Odisha is likely to witness winds speed of 70-80 kmph gusting up to 90 kmph on November 8 accompanied by heavy to very heavy rainfall," read a government statement.
According to the press statement, a similar situation is likely to prevail in coastal West Bengal on November 9.
Sea conditions will be very rough and it is advised that fishing operations should be completely suspended, the weather forecasting agency said.
"State Chief Secretaries informed of having taken all precautionary measures in the coastal regions and monitoring the situation in the districts on a 24x7 basis. Further, all fishermen have been advised not to venture in the sea and those in the sea have been advised to return back," read the press release.
During the meeting, Director General of National Disaster Response Force informed that their teams are fully prepared with all the required equipment and are on standby.
Indian Coast Guard is also on alert and has advised fishermen and merchant ships not to venture in the sea.
"Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister advised them to take all possible measures to ensure that loss of human life and property is minimised. He also assured the state governments of all the necessary assistance required in the developing situations," said the official release.
The meeting was attended by the Principal Advisor to the Prime Minister; Secretaries of Home Affairs, and Information and Broadcasting; Member, NDMA, Directors General of India Meteorological Department and NDRF; and senior officers from PMO, Ministries of Home Affairs, Defence. Chief Secretaries/ representatives from West Bengal, Odisha, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands joined the meeting through video conference. (ANI)

