PM's security breach: Congress launches social media campaign to counter BJP's allegation

New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Amid the high-voltage political row following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach during Punjab visit, Congress on Friday launched a counter-strategy on social media against Bharatiya Janata Party's attack over the issue.

Congress Social Media Department chairman Rohan Gupta said that the BJP-led Centre's intentions are not only to distract the nation from real issues but to defame the Chief Minister Charanjit Singh-led government in Punjab.

Gupta said that the BJP-led Centre fears India's democratic voice that echoed in the streets of Punjab.

Congress highlighted several issues including demonetization, "COVID pandemic mismanagement", the plight of migrant labourers during lockdown, farmers issues, Lakhimpur Kheri violence and others in its social media campaign.

Gupta said the aim of the Congress party is to keep the attention of the country on the real issues that the country is facing for the last seven years. He alleged that the BJP was trying to divert the attention of the country and create false propaganda so that its face could be saved from its misdeeds.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes due to a road blockade in Punjab's Ferozepur. The Prime Minister, who was travelling by road, had to call off his event in Ferozepur on Wednesday.

PM Modi, who had to return to Bathinda airport on Wednesday due to a security breach during his visit is learnt to have told state government officials at the airport, "Apne CM ko thanks Kehna, ki mein Bhatinda airport tak zinda laut paaya".

Following the incident, BJP alleged that the Congress government in Punjab had deliberately created a scenario to harm Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Never before in the history of our country, has a state government knowingly constructed a scenario where the Prime Minister will be brought to harm. We know Congress hates Modi, but today they tried to harm the Prime Minister of India," said Union Minister Smriti Irani.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday slammed the Congress party alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach incident was an 'organized conspiracy directed by Congress leaders.'

The topmost echelons of Congress owe an apology to the people of the country for what they have done, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)

