PM's security breach: Haryana CM appeals President Kovind to dismiss Punjab govt

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], January 8 (ANI): Amid the row over security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday appealed President Ram Nath Kovind to dismiss the Congress-led Punjab government and impose President's rule in the state.



A delegation of Haryana government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday met Governor Bandaru Dattatreya at Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind to take action against the Punjab government for its alleged "conspiracy" over the lapse in the security of Prime Minister Modi.



"We are the world's biggest democracy. The way obstacles were created in Prime Minister's programme in Punjab is totally unacceptable. I have appealed to President to dismiss the Punjab government and to impose President's rule there," said Chief Minister Khattar after meeting the Governor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes due to a road blockade in Punjab's Ferozepur. The Prime Minister, who was travelling by road, had to call off his event in Ferozepur on Wednesday. (ANI)