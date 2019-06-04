PNB scam case: Bombay HC adjourns Mehul Choksi's pleas

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing on Mehul Choksi applications till June 10 as he termed the investigation into the PNB scam case as 'incomplete" and sought further probe.

Choksi had filed two pleas--one against him declaring him a 'fugitive economic offender and another to permit him to cross-examine a person on the basis of whose statements the Enforcement Directorate had declared him an offender.

On Monday, a special court had issued a notice to the CBI on his application.

The plea filed by Choksi's counsel Vijay Agarwal came up for hearing before Special CBI Judge UM Mudholkar, who posted the matter for hearing to June 17.

"There has been an incomplete investigation of various vital aspects by the investigating officer. The IO has submitted an incomplete charge sheet before the court without making proper and complete investigation," the application said.

It contended that the incomplete investigation led to the "failure" of Choksi's business. "The failure of the applicant's business was termed as 'fraud' by the CBI. The flaws were on the part of the bank and the auditors and not the accused," the plea submitted.

The petitioner claimed that "false" FIRs were filed by the CBI against him on February 2 and February 15, 2018.

Choksi and nephew Nirav Modi are key accused in the PNB fraud case. They fled the country a year ago. The scam is estimated at USD two billion.

Choksi was granted citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda on January 15, 2018.

On March 22, Choksi had moved an application before the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court, stating his long history of heart ailment and a blood clot in the brain as the reason for not being able to appear before it. (ANI)

