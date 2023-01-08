Police, admin working for BJP: Akhilesh after SP worker held over 'derogatory' posts

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): Jumping to the defence of Samajwadi Party (SP) worker Manish Jagan Agarwal, who was arrested for allegedly making derogatory posts about politicians on social media, party chief and former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday claimed that every institution in the state, from administration to the police, was working as a 'BJP worker'.

Speaking to reporters, Akhilesh said, "I don't expect justice from the BJP government. The police and administration are with those who commit injustice and peddle lies. Those who speak the truth are punished. This is not a one-off arrest. The BJP makes its people use derogatory language against others, forcing them to respond."

The SP chief claimed that the police and administration in UP were working for the BJP.

"From the administration to the police, everyone is working for the BJP. They don't believe in rule of low or justice. When I reached the police headquarters, I couldn't see anyone. It was deserted. If there is no one to listen to the people, who will they turn to for justice?" Akhilesh added.

He demanded action against the BJP leaders, who, he claimed, used derogatory remarks.

"We have also demanded action against BJP leaders, who had used objectionable language. We have been assured of action against them. We have also filed a complaint in this regard," the former CM said.

Manish Jagan Agarwal was on Sunday arrested by Lucknow Police at Hazratganj police station for making improper comments about politicians, informed the police through a press release.



Part of the Samajwadi Party's Twitter cell, he was arrested over alleged offensive comments targeting political leaders on social media.

In an official press release, the Lucknow Police said Agarwal was arrested under several IPC sections, including Section 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth and residence).

According to the press release, a chargesheet had earlier been filed against the SP worker at Hazratganj police station under multiple sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000, including Section 66 (computer-related offences) and the non-bailable Section 67.

Meanwhile, SP workers staged a protest outside police headquarters in Lucknow, demanding Agarwal's release at the earliest.

"The arrest of Samajwadi Party worker Manish Jagan Agarwal by Lucknow Police is condemnable and shameful. Police should release the SP worker immediately," Samajwadi Party tweeted on their official handle.

Akhilesh reached the Lucknow Police headquarters to protest against the arrest and meet Agarwal, the party informed on their official Twitter handle.

Three cases were registered at Hazratganj Kotwali police station against Manish Jagan Agarwal, said police.

The social media in-charge of the BJP's Yuva Morcha, Richa Rajput, also filed a case against the SP's Twitter handle on January 4, as per sources. (ANI)

