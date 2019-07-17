Police and public order are state subjects: Nityanand Rai on mob lynching incidents

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): 'Police' and 'Public Order' are state subjects, said Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Wednesday while replying to a question, whether incidents of mob lynching have increased in the last six months.

"Police' and 'Public Order' are State subjects under the seventh schedule of the constitution. State Governments are responsible for prevention, detection and investigation of crimes and for prosecuting the criminals through their law enforcement agencies," he in the Rajya Sabha.

The Union Minister further informed the Upper House that the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) does not maintain specific data with respect to lynching incidents in the country.

On July 2, an unidentified man was beaten to death by a mob in Bihar's Vaishali after he was allegedly caught stealing from a house.

In another mob lynching incident, on June 18, Tabrez Ansari, a Muslim youth, was assaulted by a mob in Kharsawan district of Jharkhand on the suspicion of theft. He later succumbed to injuries at a hospital four days later. (ANI)

