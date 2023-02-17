Police creating problems for me on directions from 'Tadepalle palace': TDP leader Nara Lokesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 16 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National General Secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday attacked Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy government for creating problems for him during his ongoing pada yatra 'Yuva Galam' and said that the police officials who are doing so will have "to pay a very heavy price for it in future."

Addressing the villagers of KVB Puram of Satyaveedu Assembly segment on the 21st day of his ongoing pada yatra, Lokesh said that the police seized his vehicle and even grabbed his mike.

"I am not bothered about this. Since I am fighting for the people who are facing difficulties at every step, particularly from the police who are acting under directions from the Tadepalle palace (CM Reddy's resident), they will have to pay a very heavy price in future," Lokesh remarked.

"The countdown has begun for the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, and the DGP too will be helpless after CM Reddy is thrown out of power. It is the TDP that will soon be into power again and then you will have to pay a very heavy price for your actions now," Lokesh stated.

Lokesh challenged CM Reddy to file a case against him.



"My fight is for those people and the police officials who are in trouble. I continue to hold the mike despite being grabbed from me several times," he said.

Lokesh during his visit talked to the farmers and daily-wage earners in their agricultural fields to know their problems. He also accepted memorandums from many of those who met him.

Later, at Rajula Kandriga, the leader interacted with horticultural farmers.

"Horticulture, aquaculture, dairy and agriculture have been developed well during Chandrababu Naidu regime and he waived farm loans amounting to Rs 50,000 each and even more with which 80 per cent of the farmers got benefitted," Lokesh said.

"But CM Reddy has taken the State to the third position in farmer's suicides. Subsidies and farm loans have now become a dream. CM Reddy is doing all kinds of injustice to the people of Rayalaseema, raising doubts about whether the Chief Minister belongs to this region at all. 'J' tax is being levied even on petrol and diesel," he said, claiming that all sections of people are unhappy with the YSRCP rule.

Assuring the farmers of all help when the TDP government is formed again, Lokesh remarked that it is not the TDP that lost the 2019 polls but all the people have lost the election. CM Reddy has completely damaged the future of the State in the name of three capitals, he alleged. (ANI)

