Police did not register case of physical attack because CM was involved: Kerala governor Khan

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 18 (ANI): Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Sunday alleged that the Kerala Police did not register a case in the three-year-old matter of physical attack on him because Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was involved in the matter.

"If the police did not register the case, it was because of the in-charge of the Home Minister who is currently the state's Chief Minister who had specifically instructed them (police) to not to report it," governor Khan told mediapersons.

"I am going to produce all the letters tomorrow which the CM wrote to me. I am not going to talk about other things where he has sought favours from me. I will only talk about what he has written, where he assured that there will be no interference in the Universities. Now there is interference and they are trying to take control of the universities," he added.



Referring to the attack on him three years ago, Governor Khan alleged that the Kannur University Vice Chancellor was used to ensure his availability so that he could be attacked. This was a conspiracy, he said.

"They wanted to frighten me and there is no way," he further said wondering if stopping the police personnel from acting was a part of a conspiracy or a "mere favouritism" that according to the governor is seen everywhere.

"The personal staff of the ministers are entitled to a lifelong pension for two years time. This is looting. How do you expect me to remain silent if the exchequer is being looted?... All documentary evidence will be produced (to the media) tomorrow," he said. (ANI)

