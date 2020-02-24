Police did not take action in Pollachi case due to involvement of AIADMK people, says Stalin

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 24 (ANI): DMK chief M K Stalin on Sunday alleged that the Tamil Nadu police failed to take action in the Pollachi case as there was the involvement of some people from the ruling AIADMK.

"The Edappadi regime, which is responsible for the Pollachi incident and the death of Subhashree, is ineligible to speak about the safety of women and children. Also, there is no full investigation into criminal cases against women. The perpetrators are on the run," Stalin said at an event here.

"The police did not take action in the Pollachi case as there was the involvement of the ruling party people. Deputy Speaker Jayaraman's son is involved in the Pollachi incident," he alleged.

The DMK leader said that the Pollachi case will be looked into if his party comes to power in the state after Assembly elections in 2021.

In the Pollachi sex scandal, more than 50 women were allegedly lured and sexually harassed by a gang of four and the acts were video-graphed.

Stalin further said: "The crime against girls has increased by 250 per cent in 3 years. All ministers, including the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister, have been accused of bribery, corruption, robbery, arson, and firing."

"Rs 1 lakh crore debt in the DMK regime has now increased to Rs 4.56 lakh crore. There is only borrowing and looting and there is no growth in the state," he said. (ANI)

