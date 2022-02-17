Telangana police failed to invoke punishable offences against Assam CM in FIR, complaint filed once again, says Congress' Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 17 (ANI): Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Revanth Reddy on Wednesday filed an FIR against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his remarks on Rahul Gandhi, and said that the Telangana police have failed to invoke punishable offences against the Assam CM in the registered FIR, which is why they have filed a complaint to register another FIR that includes the relevant sections.

Speaking to ANI, Reddy said, "We have filed cases against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Jubilee hills PS on 14 February, as per our complaint the police have booked the cases under few sections and filed an FIR, which is not enough and our intention was to file cases punishable under Section 153A, 294, 505(2) and 509."

"These sections are supposed to be filed against Himanta Biswa Sarma as he insulted modesty of women. The Telangana government lodged FIR under 504 and 505(2), that is why once again we have given a complaint to file FIR. Congress party demands to file the cases against Assam CM under the said sections and arrest him" he added.

The state Congress chief further said that the police registered the FIR due to the pressure that they applied for two days, still, the "sufficient" sections are not put in the FIR.

"We have given a call to surround the Commissioner office and SP office in the district. That's why they got under pressure and booked an FIR after two days but the sections put in the FIR are not sufficient. In this country, when women are being insulted, we cannot sit silent, the people who are talking bad about women need to be punished. If we don't get justice in the police station, then will initiate the judicial process and fight judicially," he said.

Earlier this month, Sarma had launched a blistering attack on Gandhi for demanding proof of India's surgical strike in Pakistan in 2016 and airstrike in 2019 and asked whether the BJP had ever demanded proof of him being the "son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi" and added that the Wayanad MP had no right to demand proof from the Army. (ANI)