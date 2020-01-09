Police release Chandrababu Naidu, other TDP leaders detained ahead of bus yatra

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu who was detained by police in Vijayawada earlier on Wednesday was dropped off at his residence in Undavalli here.

The other detained leaders were also dropped off at Naidu's residence.

Police had detained Naidu ahead of the flagging-off ceremony of Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti's bus yatra against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state govt's decision of three state capitals.

After police prevented leaders from embarking on a foot march earlier in the day, a verbal brawl ensued between leaders and police after which Naidu and others held a sit-in protest.

Police detained Naidu and other leaders along with him.

A tense situation prevailed at Vijayawada after Naidu and other leaders were detained by the police.

Along with Naidu, Nara Lokesh, Atchennaidu, Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, N Ramanaidu and Ashok Babu were also detained by the police.

The GN Rao Committee, which was set up by the Andhra Pradesh government to look into the suggestion of three capitals, has made a favourable recommendation saying it will help in decentralised development and put the available resources to the best use.

There is a proposal by the Andhra Pradesh government to have three capitals - for the legislature, executive and judiciary. (ANI)

