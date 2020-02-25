Police, RSS, BJP orchestrated riots in Delhi: Congress leader Udit Raj

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): Congress leader Udit Raj on Tuesday said that Police, RSS and BJP have orchestrated riots in parts of Delhi.

"There could be nothing more shameful than the riots that took place in the national capital. It was believed that Delhi was safe but yesterday they burnt the national capital too. The Police, RSS and BJP have orchestrated the riots in Maujpur, Jaffrabad and Karawal Nagar," Raj told ANI.

The Congress leader's remarks came after seven people were killed and over 100 injured in clashes over CAA in North-East Delhi on Monday.

Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in Khajuri Khas and Bhajanpura of the national capital on Tuesday in the wake of violent incidents in these areas.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and other political leaders regarding the violence and prevailing situation in Delhi. (ANI)

