Police should check CCTV footage to identify the attackers, says AAP MLA Naresh Yadav

New Delhi [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Yadav on Wednesday said that police should thoroughly check the CCTV footage to identify the assailants who shot at his convoy.

Around 4 rounds were fired at the convoy of the party's MLA from Mehrauli, Naresh Yadav, while he was returning from a temple following his win in the Delhi election on Tuesday, in which one Aam Aadmi Party worker has died and another was injured.

"The incident is really unfortunate. I do not know the reason behind the attack but it happened all of a sudden. Around 4 rounds were fired. The vehicle I was in was attacked. I am sure if Police inquires properly, they will be able to identify the assailant," Naresh Yadav, AAP MLA said.

Asserting that he could have been killed, AAP MLA said, "Two people were shot in which Ashok Man Ji has died and Harender Ji was injured. I do not know whether they attacked me in particular but they certainly targeted our convoy. Anybody could have been shot in this attack including me."

One AAP volunteer identified as Ashok Mann was killed while another volunteer Harender was injured when shots were fired at Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy here on Tuesday night.

Naresh Yadav was returning from the temple when his convoy was attacked.

"Shots fired at AAP MLA @MLA_NareshYadav and the volunteers accompanying him while they were on way back from the temple. At least one volunteer has passed away due to bullet wounds. Another is injured," the party tweeted from its official handle on Wednesday.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP galloped to a landslide victory by winning 62 of the 70 seats in the face of a high-voltage election campaign by the BJP, which fielded a battery of Union Ministers and Chief Ministers in its poll campaign, spearheaded by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)