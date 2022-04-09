Police will find 'mastermind', says Ajit Pawar on protest at Sharad Pawar's residence

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday said the police will find the "mastermind" behind the protest outside the Mumbai residence of Sharad Pawar.

He further said the protest by the State Road Transport Corporation employees was an "intelligence failure" and added that a probe has been ordered into the incident.

Speaking to reporters here, Pawar said, "It's a fact that there was an intelligence failure. A senior police officer has been appointed to probe the incident and find who was behind it. Media was seen there which means the media had the information but why police did not gather all of this information. I think this will also be probed."



When asked if there was any political hand behind the protest, the Minister said, "Till the time police file its report, I should not make any allegations or will not take the name of any political party or leaders."

"I am sure police will find the mastermind of this incident because of whom this had happened. Once they know, it will come in front of all," added Pawar.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had earlier condemned the protest and directed the administration to take action against those responsible.

"I had instructed the Home Minister to take stern action against those who incited or incited violence as well as those who incited it. No one should act in a way that endangers law and order in response to this heinous incident," Thackeray said. (ANI)

