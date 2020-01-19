Policy should be drafted related to population control: RSS chief

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 19 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that a policy should be in place to deal with the problem of population.

Referring to his earlier statement on the two-child norm, he said: "I had only said the population growth is a problem as well as a resource. So a required policy should be drafted. This policy will decide how many kids one should have. I did not make any rule as such because that is not my job."

Bhagwat, who was addressing 'Bhavishya Ka Bharat' here, had said in a programme at Moradabad in the state that law for two children should be brought in to ensure proper development of the country.

Addressing the meeting at the Moradabad Institute of Technology (MIT) on Friday, the RSS chief had stated that his organisation will support any law that calls for two children only.

The RSS chief also said that his organisation neither wants to change any one's religion nor any power centre other than the Constitution because they "believe" in it.

"When workers of RSS say that this country belongs to Hindus and 130 crore people are Hindu, it does not mean that we want to change anyone's religion, language or caste ... We do not want any power centre other than the Constitution because we believe in it," said Bhagwat while addressing 'Bhavishya Ka Bharat' here.

The RSS chief also stressed the fact of unity in diversity and said the true meaning of Hindutva is to live together.

"The Constitution says we should try to bring emotional integration. But what is the emotion? That emotion is -- this country belongs to us. We are descendants of our great ancestors and we have to live together despite our diversity. This is what we call Hindutva," he said. (ANI)