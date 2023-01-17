Political developments similar to Maharashtra will unfold in Bihar: BJP MP

Araria (Bihar) [India], January 17 (ANI): BJP MP Pradeep Kumar Singh on Tuesday claimed Bihar would soon witness political events like Maharashtra last year.

The MP from Araria further stated that all the ruling Janata Dal (United) (JDU) MLAs and MPs were in touch with BJP.

"JDU's MPs and MLAs are in touch with the BJP. Political events like Maharashtra will unfold in Bihar anytime soon," Singh said.

The Araria MP claimed all JDU leaders, with the exception of the party's patron and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, were ready to join hands with the BJP.

The BJP MP further said, "Our doors are open for everyone except Nitish Kumar. Very soon, a situation like Maharashtra would unfold in Bihar. JDU leaders are ready to jump ship and link their lot with the BJP."



"I am disclosing inside information and saying this with full confidence. Wait for a while. A game very similar to Maharashtra will play out in Bihar," he added.

Drawing further parallels between the two states, the BJP MP said the people of Bihar had lost faith in the JDU-RJD ruling coalition just as the people of Maharashtra were disillusioned with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of the Congress, NCP and the Shiv Sena.

"The people of Maharshtra lost their trust in the Shiv Sena. On similar lines, no MLA or MP will stay with Nitish Kumar. They will desert Nitish Kumar and join the BJP and other parties," he said.

Claiming that Nitish played with the people's mandate, which was for a JDU-BJP coalition, Kumar said, "Nitish Kumar will be left all alone. All MLAs and MPs are tired of him. Nitish-ji does not listen to any of his MLAs or MPs. Bihar lacks law and order. The people are aware of the situation in Bihar. Crimes, including robbery and abductions, are on the rise."

"No MP or MLA would accept Tejashwi (Yadav) as the chief minister of Bihar. The JDU will be finished in the coming days. They will be history," the BJP MP further claimed. (ANI)

