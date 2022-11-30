Political fate of 788 candidates to be sealed in phase 1 of Gujarat polls on Thursday

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 30 (ANI): The political fate of 788 candidates will be sealed in the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly election as voting begins at 8 am on Thursday. The polling will take place in 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat.

According to the Election Commission of India, the voting will begin at 8 am and conclude at 5 pm.

A total of 39 political parties are contesting in the elections and have fielded 788 candidates including 718 male candidates and 70 women candidates.

As many as 2,39,76,670 voters, including 1,24,33,362 males, 1,1,5,42,811 females and 497 from the third gender are eligible to vote in the first phase of Gujarat polls. Over 4 lakh PWD voters are eligible to cast their votes.

Nearly 9.8 lakh senior citizen voters (80+) and nearly 10,000 voters who are 100 and above are eligible to vote.

"Attempts have also been made that some booths (182) are set up by the PWD employees and similarly some booths (1,274) are set up by the women. It is also a show of their empowerment," CEC Rajiv Kumar said while speaking to ANI.

He informed that 25,430 polling stations have been set up across the poll-bound districts.

"Tomorrow is the first phase of elections in Gujarat. Voting will be held at 25,430 polling stations tomorrow, out of which 9,014 fall in the urban areas while 16,416 stations are the rural areas. Forces have been deployed and a lot of monitoring is being done so that no incident takes place in the elections," he said.

According to the EC, there are 5,74,560 voters who are between 18 to 19 years of age while 4,945 voters are above 99 years of age. There are 163 NRI voters, of which 125 are men and 38 are women.

There are 14,382 vote centre locations, out of which 3,311 are in the urban areas and 11,071 in the rural areas.

Live webcasting of 13,065 polling booths in 19 districts will be done during the first phase of voting.A state-level monitoring room is functioning at Gandhinagar by the Chief Electoral Officer. There will be continuous observation from 6.30 am till the completion of the voting process, according to the EC.

Live webcasting of more than 50 per cent of polling stations in the state will be done to keep a close eye on the voting process during the assembly elections in Gujarat. In the first phase, 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat will cast vote on December 1, and more than half will be live webcast. The live webcasting of the operation of 13,065 polling stations will be done, the EC said.

As per the instructions of the Election Commission, the entire arrangement has been made. In the first phase, voting will be held at a total of 25,430 polling stations. Out of these 13,065, polling stations will be webcast live.



A State Level Monitoring Room has been set up by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Gandhinagar at Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Gandhinagar, from where all these 13,065 polling stations will be closely monitored. As many as 42 staff/officers in this monitoring room will continuously monitor the webcasting of polling stations before polling begins at 8:00 am. As many as six senior officials will monitor the polling process through webcasting from this state-level monitoring room. Continuous observation will continue from 6.30 am till the polling process is completed.

"In the first phase, a district-level monitoring room will also be made operational in all the districts where voting is to be held. Live webcasting of the polling stations of that district will be monitored in this district-level monitoring room," the EC said.

Central reserve forces, police staff and micro-observers are deployed during the polling process to maintain law and order and ensure the smooth running of the entire process. Moreover, live webcasting will further enhance all these arrangements, it added.

DGP Gujarat Ashish Bhatia said that additional forces have been deployed to ensure the safety of voters.

"Voting for the first phase of elections will be held tomorrow. Additional forces have been deployed. Paramilitary forces also deployed. All arrangements have been made so that people can vote without any fear," Bhatia said.

Among the special polling stations that have been set up, 89 are model polling stations, 89 are disability-enabled polling stations, 89 are eco-friendly polling stations, 611 sakhi polling stations, and 18 are youth-manned polling stations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah held rallies and roadshows in the state as the BJP seeks a record seventh term in office.

BJP chief JP Nadda, Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Goa, Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Mansukh Mandaviya, Parshottam Rupala, Ravishankar Prasad, Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari also campaigned during the first phase of elections.

BJP Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya and leaders Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan also held rallies to garner support for the party candidates.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot were among the prominent campaigners of the party. Party leader Rahul Gandhi addressed two rallies in the state.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann campaigned extensively in the state while making various promises.

Among prominent candidates, Gujarat Chief Minster Bhupendra Patel is contesting from Ghatlodia, AAP Chief Ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi from Khambhaliya, former Congress leader and BJP candidate Hardik Patel from Viramgam, former Congress leader and now BJP candidate Alpesh Thakor from Gandhinagar South.

AAP state president Gopal Italia is contesting from Katargam constituency, Gujarat Home Minister (State) Harsh Sanghavi from Majura, Rivaba Jadeja from Jamnagar North, former Gujarat minister Parshottam Solanki from Bhavnagar Rural, Kunwarji Bavaliya from Jasdan, Kantilal Amrutiya from Morbi and Jayesh Radadiya from Jetpur.

Former BJP MLA Madhu Shrivastav is contesting as an Independent from Vaghodia.

The counting of votes will be done on December 8. Results of the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections will also be declared on the same day. (ANI)

