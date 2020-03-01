Political temperatures soar in aftermath of Chhattisgarh IT raids

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Mar 1 (ANI): Political temperatures have soared in Chhattisgarh days after the raids by the Income Tax Department on the premises of close aides of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The I-T Department had on Thursday conducted raids at 25 premises, including those of Congress leader and Raipur Mayor Ajaz Dhebar and senior IAS officers in the state. The IT department team then on Friday raided the Bhilai residence of Soumya Chaurasia, the Deputy Secretary of Baghel.

Officials raided properties of Ajaz Dhebar, his brother Anwar Dhebar and liquor baron Pappu Bhatiya.

Searches were also conducted on the premises of senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, Vivek Dhand and Anil Tuteja. Dhand is also a former Chief Secretary of the state.

The state unit of Congress has held a protest on Saturday against the IT raids in Chhattisgarh.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had also alleged that the Central government had ordered the raids to destabilise his government.

"The government is not against any investigation into corruption cases but the officials should have informed us before coming out on the streets with armed forces," Baghel told reporters on Saturday.

According to sources, the Income Tax Department had to source extra machines for counting notes. Cash and jewellery, as well as information of bogus documents of many companies, have been allegedly found in the raids.

The investigation has been completed in 17 of the 32 locations which were targeted by the Income Tax Department. The remaining 15 locations are still being searched. (ANI)

