Political uncertainty continues in Maharashtra; NCP called by Governor after Shiv Sena

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:41 IST

TN: Woman rider hit by truck while trying to avoid AIADMK...

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Merely two months after a controversy broke out over hoardings in Tamil Nadu, a woman rider was on Monday morning hit by a truck while she was trying to avoid an AIADMK flagpole, which had fallen on the road near Goldwins area at Avinashi road here.