NCP leader Nawab Malik talking to reporters in Mumbai on Monday.
NCP leader Nawab Malik talking to reporters in Mumbai on Monday.

Political uncertainty continues in Maharashtra; NCP called by Governor after Shiv Sena

ANI | Updated: Nov 11, 2019 23:46 IST

Mumbai/New Delhi [India], Nov 11 (ANI): The political uncertainty continued in Maharashtra after a day of hectic political developments on Monday though there was some movement towards forming a non-BJP government in the state with the Shiv Sena talking to NCP, and the Congress holding a meeting of its working committee in the national capital.
At the end of the day, Shiv Sena, which is keen to have its chief minister in the state, did not get additional time from Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to submit letters of support from the NCP and the Congress.
The Governor, instead, called the NCP, which finished third in the assembly polls, and asked it to indicate its willingness to form the government in the state.
In another development, Arvind Sawant, the lone representative of Shiv Sena in the BJP-led government at the Centre, resigned from his post as part of his party's efforts to get the backing of NCP.
The political chess-game in the state started after BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party in the results declared on October 24 by getting 105 seats, declined to form the government following its differences with its ally Shiv Sena over power-sharing.
The Shiv Sena insisted on getting the post of chief minister for two-and-a-half years but the BJP said there had not been any such understanding between the two parties ahead of the polls. Shiv Sena emerged as the second-largest party in the polls and got 56 seats.
Both the NCP and the Congress held meetings in the morning over the developments as the Shiv Sena expressed its desire to form a non-BJP government. The NCP made it clear that it will not make a decision without its ally Congress spelling out its stance. The NCP has 54 MLAs in the assembly while the Congress has 44.
Sources said that there was a meeting between Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.
The Congress Working Committee discussed the developments in Maharashtra and decided to have a meeting with its leaders from Maharashtra before taking a decision.
However, at the end of deliberations, the party issued a statement which talked of further consultations with the NCP and made no mention of the Shiv Sena.
"The Congress Working Committee met this morning and had a detailed discussion on the situation in Maharashtra after which consultation was held with Maharashtra Congress leaders. The Congress president has spoken to Sharad Pawarji. The party will have further discussion with NCP," said the statement issued by party general secretary KC Venugopal.
Extending support to the Shiv Sena is not an easy proposition for the Congress, not only because the two parties have been adversaries in Maharashtra but also because of its implications on the electoral prospects of Congress in other states.
However, a section of the newly-elected MLAs is in favour of joining hands with the NCP and the Shiv Sena to form a non-BJP government.
Koshyari on Monday asked NCP leaders including Ajit Pawar to indicate willingness and ability of his party to form the government in Maharashtra. He had on Sunday asked Shiv Sena legislative party leader Eknath Shinde about the government formation in the state.
NCP leader Jayant Patil told reporters after meeting with the Governor that as per the procedure, the party had been given the letter. "We suggested to him that we will have to talk to our allies and we will get back to him as early as possible. The deadline is 8.30 pm tomorrow," he said.
Patil said the party will hold consultations with the Congress and convey its views to the Governor.
NCP leader Nawab Malik had said earlier that non-BJP government cannot be formed in the state without NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:18 IST

Rajasthan: 7 dead in car-truck collision in Bikaner

Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Seven people died and more than five others sustained injuries after a car collided with a truck here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:11 IST

PMC bank scam: Arrested auditors to be produced before court today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): The economic offence wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police will on Tuesday produce two auditors who were arrested for deliberately overlooking irregularities in Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank before a local court.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:10 IST

Rahul, Priyanka wish people on Gurpurab

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday wished people on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:08 IST

Maharashtra govt formation: Will speak to Congress, says Sharad Pawar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): As Shiv Sena failed to stake claim, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that he will speak to Congress over the delay in government formation in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:56 IST

End result will be positive, Shiv Sena leader will be CM:...

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Amidst the political upheaval in Maharashtra, Congress leader Kagda Chandya Padvi said that the end result will be positive and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra will be from Shiv Sena.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:55 IST

His teachings cut across communal divide, says Sonia on Guru...

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and said that the Sikh guru's teaching cut across the communal divide.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:53 IST

No misunderstanding between NCP and Congress, decision will be...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday held its ally Congress responsible for a delay in taking a decision regarding the alliance's support to Shiv Sena for the government formation in the state and said that a decision for the 'stability' in the sta

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:42 IST

Prakash Javadekar gets charge of heavy industries ministry

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Union minister Prakash Javadekar was given the additional charge of the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises on Tuesday, just hours after Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant stepped down from the post citing moral grounds.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:41 IST

TN: Woman rider hit by truck while trying to avoid AIADMK...

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Merely two months after a controversy broke out over hoardings in Tamil Nadu, a woman rider was on Monday morning hit by a truck while she was trying to avoid an AIADMK flagpole, which had fallen on the road near Goldwins area at Avinashi road here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:38 IST

MHA commutes death sentence of Balwant Singh Rajoana; informs...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has commuted the death sentence of Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh's assassination case. The orders have been conveyed to the Punjab and Chandigarh administrations.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:28 IST

President, Vice President greet citizens on occasion of Guru...

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday greeted the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:27 IST

Traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar highway after being suspended...

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): The vehicular traffic on Jammu - Srinagar highway (NH-44) resumed on Tuesday after being suspended for two days following a landslide at Digdole on Sunday afternoon.

Read More
iocl