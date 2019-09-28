Politicians, officials involved in honey-trapping case should be exposed: MP Minister

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): As the honey-trapping case unfolds in Madhya Pradesh, state minister Govind Singh has said that strict actions should be taken against politicians and government officials involved in the matter and they should be exposed before the public.

"When people in public domain, like politicians and government officials, engage in such immoral acts, strict actions should be taken against them and they should be exposed before the public so people can learn a lesson," Singh said on Friday.

The General Administrations Minister said that several politicians and government officials are involved in the case and actions should be taken against them irrespective of their party and religion.

Earlier it was reported that state police had extracted more than 4,000 files from the laptops and mobile phones of the accused arrested in the matter. Sources said that the recovered files include audio, video clips and screenshots of chats, many of them said to be objectionable in nature.

According to sources, the material was used to allegedly blackmail the bureaucrats, politicians, and businessmen from the state.

Six persons, including five women and a man, have been arrested in connection with the honey trapping case. The arrested include prime accused Monica, Shweta, and Aarti.

The incident had come to light after an Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) engineer filed a complaint alleging that two women were blackmailing him by threatening to make some objectionable videos viral.

The Civic engineer was later suspended from the service by the IMC. (ANI)

