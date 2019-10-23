Polling percentage drops in Haryana, Maharashtra

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The polling percentage dropped in both Haryana and Maharashtra compared to the last assembly polls, as the data from the Election Commission released on Tuesday revealed that the two states have recorded a voting percentage of 68.47 and 61.2 respectively in the polling held on Monday.

Haryana had seen a high voter turnout of 76. 54 per cent during the 2014 assembly polls. The voting percentage was 71.84 per cent in the 2014 Lok Sabha election and 70.35 per cent in this year's Lok Sabha election.

Maharashtra had recorded 63.08 poll percentage in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and 60.79 per cent in this year's general elections. (ANI)