Polls should be fought on issues of public relevance, development, not on communalism or caste: Priyanka Gandhi

Sikandarabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 3 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while holding a door to door campaign in Sikandarabad city of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district said that polls should be fought on the issues of public relevance, development, and not on the basis of communalism or caste.

Priyanka Gandhi who is also one of the star campaigners for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections stated that people in the state want to know what has been done for them.

"Polls should be fought on the issues of public relevance, development, not on communalism or caste. People want to know what has been done for them, be it about roads or health, or infrastructure," Gandhi told ANI.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)