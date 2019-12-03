Poonam Mahajan singes Adhir Ranjan Chowdury for calling Nirmala Sitharaman 'Nirbala'

New Delhi [India], Dec 3 (ANI): BJP lawmaker Poonam Mahajan on Tuesday slammed Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for calling Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman 'Nirbala Sitharaman' (powerless) and said that he himself is the one standing up in honour and security of only one woman.

In a veiled remark towards the Gandhi family, Mahajan said in Lok Sabha, "Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is himself nirbal (powerless) for only standing up for a woman of a family and fighting for her honour and security."

Chowdhury had made the remarks in the Lower House during a debate on the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

He had said, "We do have a lot of respect for you, but sometimes we wonder if it wouldn't be more apt to address you as 'Nirbala' Sitharaman instead of Nirmala Sitharaman. She heads the Finance Ministry, but we do not know whether you are even able to speak your mind or not."

Mahajan added that while everyone was discussing gruesome rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in the Lower House, Chowdhury's lost his patience and made a remark against the finance minister. "His comment against Nirmala Sitharaman was bad."

Sitharaman had, however, dismissed Chowdhury's remarks and said that all women in BJP were instead "Sabla" (strong). (ANI)

