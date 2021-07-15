Population can be controlled by eradicating poverty, educating people: Digvijaya Singh over UP population control bill

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): Hitting out at the proposed population control bill in Uttar Pradesh, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday said that the population can be controlled by eradicating poverty and educating people.

Taking a jibe on the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, Singh said he had made this policy in 2000, but BJP understood this after 21 years.

"Educated people usually don't have more than 2-3 children. The major reason is poverty. The population can be controlled by eradicating poverty and educating people. I made this policy in 2000, they got to understand this after 21 years," the Congress leader said.



Under the proposed population control bill in the state, any couple who would follow the two-child policy will receive perks from the government.

The state's Law Commission has released the first draft of the proposed 'UP Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021' in the public domain and invited public suggestions by July 19.

Attacking the Union government over inflation and hike in fuel price, the Congress leader said that the public is very distressed due to inflation.

"Public is very distressed due to inflation. When fuel prices were increased marginally, BJP members used to protest. Now, fuel prices have crossed Rs 110. PM raised central excise duty on diesel to Rs 32.5 and Rs 33 on petrol. They have looted public," he added. (ANI)

