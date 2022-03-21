Portfolios allotted among newly-inducted Punjab ministers; CM keeps Home, Harpal Cheema gets Finance

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 21 (ANI): Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday allotted portfolios to the newly-inducted ministers on the advice and recommendation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

According to a spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office, the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would hold the portfolios of Administrative Reforms, Civil Aviation, General Administration, Home Affairs & Justice, Personnel, Vigilance, Housing and Urban Development, Local Government, Industries & Commerce, Agriculture, and Farmers' Welfare, Horticulture, Conservation of Land & Water, Food Processing, Investment Promotion, Science Technology & Environment, Parliamentary Affairs, Elections, Removal of Grievances, Freedom Fighters, Technical Education & Industrial Training, Employment Generation & Training, Labour, Printing & Stationery, Defence Services Welfare, Governance Reforms, New and Renewable Energy Sources and Information & Public Relations.

However, the portfolio, if any, not allotted to any of the Ministers shall vest with the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Harpal Singh Cheema has been assigned the portfolios of Finance, Planning, Programme Implementation, Excise & Taxation, and Cooperation.

Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur has been given the portfolios of Social Justice, Empowerment & Minorities and Social Security, Women and Child Development.

Harbhajan Singh has been given the charge of Public Works and Power.

Dr Vijay Singla has been assigned the portfolios of Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education & Research.

Lal Chand has been allotted the portfolios of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Forests and WildLife.

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has been allotted the departments of School Education, Sports and Youth Services, and Higher Education.

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal has been allotted the portfolios of Rural Development & Panchayats, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries & Dairy Development, and NRI Affairs.

Laljit Singh Bhullar has been given the charge of Transport and Hospitality.

Bram Shankar has given the charge of Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management, Water Resources, and Water Supply & Sanitation.

Harjot Singh Bains has been given the portfolios of Legal & Legislative Affairs, Mines & Geology, Tourism & Cultural Affairs, and Jails.

The AAP had a landslide win in the Punjab Assembly polls by winning 92 seats to form its government in the state with a three-fourth majority in the 117-member legislative assembly.

In the Punjab election, the ruling Congress managed to secure 18 seats while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ended up with two seats. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) bagged three seats while Bahujan Samaj Party managed to win a solitary seat. (ANI)