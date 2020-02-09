Portfolios to be assigned to ministers on Feb 10: BS Yediyurappa

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday said that cabinet portfolios will be allotted to ministers on February 10.

He also promised a ministerial berth to MLA Umesh Katti.

"Tomorrow morning I will allot the berths to the designated ministers. I had to do it on Saturday, but it was delayed because of weekend holidays. Yes, Umesh Katti should have been included in the first list. He will be accommodated in the coming days," Yediyurappa told reporters after interacting with the people at 'Janata Darshan' event in his hometown Shikaripura.

Further, reacting to former chief ministers HD Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah's questions on the prospects of BJP government completing its five-year term, Yediyurappa said, "Instead of reacting to any statement, I choose to focus on my work and development. Right now, I am busy in preparations for the state Budget which is to be presented on March 5."

As part of Karnataka cabinet expansion, 10 MLAs including Ramesh Jarkiholi, Anand Singh, K Sudhakar and BA Basavaraja took oath as cabinet ministers at Raj Bhawan in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Karnataka MLAs Shivaram Hebbar, BC Patil, K Gopalaiah, ST Somashekar, and Narayana Gowda also took oath as Cabinet Ministers.

Chief Minister Yediyurappa had proposed names of 10 MLAs to Governor Vajubhai Vala, for inducting them in the state cabinet. (ANI)

