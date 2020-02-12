Portfolios were allocated only after discussion with CM: Karnataka Dy CM

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Lakshman Savadi on Wednesday said that all ministers had been asked about the portfolios they were interested in and they should listen to what the chief minister says.

"We should listen to what our Chief Minister says. All the ministers had discussed with Yediyurappa Ji the portfolios they were interested in. Then, they were allocated portfolios," Deputy Chief Minister Savadi told ANI.

Rejecting the allegations that senior party leaders were allocated portfolios that involved more money, he said: "This is not the case. There is nothing much in a portfolio. If you have a good heart, the work gets done."

Commenting on the alleged groupism in the party, Savadi said: "There is no groupism in our party. There is only one team: BJP's team. We all work together. Everyone is happy and working together," he added. (ANI)

