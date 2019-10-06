Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo) and HD Devegowda
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo) and HD Devegowda

Post Devegowda's visit to State of Unity, PM tweets happy to see him there

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 08:41 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed happiness after former Prime Minister H D Devegowda visited the Statue of Unity in Gujarat.
Taking to Twitter, Modi tweeted: "Happy to see our former PM H D Devegowda Ji visit the Statue of Unity."
Devegowda went to pay a visit to the 182-meter tall statue of India's first deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat's Kevadia.
Modi had announced to build the statue when he was Gujarat's Chief Minister in memory of India's first Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Patel who is credited with uniting all 562 princely states of the pre-independent country to build the Republic of India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, in October last year, inaugurated the statue on the occasion of Patel's 143rd birth anniversary.
On his birthday on September 17 last month, Modi visited the statue and the Statue of Unity brought Kevadia and state of Gujarat on the tourism map of the world. The Prime Minister highlighted that more than 23 lakh people have come to see the statue since it was unveiled last year.

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 09:20 IST

Northeast India to receive heavy rainfall today: IMD

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 08:13 IST

President Kovind, PM Modi extend greetings on Durga Ashtami

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended their greetings on the occasion of Durga Ashtami.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 07:11 IST

Bihar: Six people rob over Rs 8 lakh from bank in Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Six people, wearing helmets and covering their faces, robbed over Rs 8 lakh rupees from an ICICI bank branch in Muzaffarpur's Gobarsahi area on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 06:47 IST

UP: Teacher suspended after video of him smoking in class goes viral

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): A teacher of a primary school in Mahmudabad here was suspended after a purported video of him smoking inside the classroom went viral on social media.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 06:26 IST

Bihar: SDM's vehicle vandalised after scuffle between his...

Bhagalpur (Bihar) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Vehicle of sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Ashish Narayan was vandalised here on Saturday after a scuffle broke out between his bodyguards and locals of Navtolia village here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 06:14 IST

MP: Surgical Strike themed tableau at Durga Puja pandal in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): A life-size tableau being presented at a Durga Puja pandal in Bhopal has the theme of surgical strike along with Balakot airstrike and Pulwama terrorist attack.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 05:35 IST

MoS Reddy attends Grahak Mela in Telangana, urge people not to...

Ranga Reddy (Telangana) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Saturday attended the 'Grahak Mela' organised by Andhra Bank at Champapet area here and urged the people not to use single-use plastic.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 05:18 IST

Tejashwi slams govt over Patna floods, terms Nitish's remark as shameful

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on the BJP-JDU led state government over the flood situation in Patna and said that it is shameful that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called it a mere natural disaster.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 05:13 IST

Govt officer accuses YSRCP MLA of threatening family, TDP...

Nellore/Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): A government officer here accused ruling YSRCP MLA K Sridhar Reddy of threatening her family members after she refused to grant a favour to him.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 04:58 IST

AP CM meets PM, invites him for 'Raithu Bharosa' scheme launch

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Saturday and invited him for the inauguration of prestigious 'YSR Raithu Bharosa' scheme in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 03:46 IST

MP: Family of woman who sets herself on fire accuses police of inaction

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): The family members of a woman, who died after setting herself on fire at her residence in Karju village here, have alleged that the police had arrived on time but did not take any action to save her.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 03:06 IST

J-K: Bengali community holds a grand Durga Puja in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): As festivities continue across the country during Navratris, Jammu Durga Puja Committee along with numerous Bengali community members residing here, are also holding a grand Durga Puja celebration.

Read More
iocl