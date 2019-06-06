Post LS loss, Priyanka holds meeting with Scindia, Babbar to discuss Congress' future in UP

New Delhi [India], Jun 6 (ANI): Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday held discussions with President of the Uttar Pradesh Congress committee, Raj Babbar and other general secretaries, including Jyotiraditya Scindia, to build the party again at the block level, post its defeat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, sources said.

The meeting took place on Tuesday at Priyanka's residence and last for around two-and-a-half hours.

Congress Legislative party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu was also present.

In the meeting, the party placed two observers to gather ground reports about the reasons for Congress president Rahul Gandhi's defeat to BJP's Smriti Irani in Amethi Lok Sabha seat, sources added.

The sources said that in the meeting the leaders discussed the challenges ahead for the Congress and how it will move forward with just seven MLAs and one MP (UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi from Amethi) in Uttar Pradesh.

They added that Priyanka will soon start visiting various places in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)