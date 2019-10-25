Poster calling Aaditya Thackeray as next Maharashtra CM comes up in Worli

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): A poster calling Aaditya Thackeray as future Chief Minister on Friday came up in Worli, the constituency from which he has been elected in Maharashtra assembly elections.

Aaditya Thackeray, the 29-year-old son of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray won from Mumbai's Worli assembly constituency, beating Congress Party">Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Suresh Mane by a margin of over 67 thousand votes.

He is the first member of the family in the Shiv Sena's history to contest the election.

With the counting of votes underway on Thursday, Uddhav Thackeray, while addressing the media, raised questions over whether the BJP or Shiv Sena will get the chief minister's seat in the state this time.

"The important question is who will be the chief minister? When the Lok Sabha elections were held, we had decided on the 50-50 formula in the state. (BJP state chief) Chandrakant Patil raised some issues this time which we understood but we can only tolerate so much. After all, we have to run our party too. If the need arises Amit (Shah) Ji should come here to carry out what was decided earlier," Thackeray had said during the press conference.

BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra assembly polls with the former emerging as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats. Shiv Sena, on the other hand, bagged 56 seats in the elections.

The NCP also increased its numbers as compared to the 2014 elections with 54 seats while the Congress slipped to the fourth position winning 44 seats. (ANI)

